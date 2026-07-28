Tamil Nadu's fight to scrap NEET explained | LME shorts

Millions welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. But in Tamil Nadu, the debate has never been only about question paper leaks or accountability.

For nearly a decade, the state has demanded something much bigger: the complete abolition of NEET.

This week’s LME shorts trace the origins of Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET movement, from the story of Anitha, the student whose death became a turning point, to the political, legal and social justice arguments that continue to shape the debate today.

Why does Tamil Nadu believe NEET is unfair? Why has every government in the state opposed it?