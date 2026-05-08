VIDEO
Tamil Nadu’s alliance drama: Why Congress left DMK for TVK
The Congress-DMK alliance has collapsed. The Left has backed TVK. Vijay is set to form the government. But can this coalition survive?
In this interview, senior journalist R.K. Radhakrishnan explains the political calculations, alliance compulsions, internal tensions, and the uncertainty surrounding the new government. He also reflects on the future of the INDIA alliance, Congress’ strategy, and whether TVK can hold together such a fragile coalition.