Tamil Nadu elections: What young voters really want? | The News Minute

Ahead of elections in Tamil Nadu, allegations about a growing drug culture have become a recurring theme in campaign speeches by several Opposition leaders. Parties across the spectrum — including the AIADMK, BJP, and actor Vijay’s TVK — have raised concerns about drug circulation, youth safety, and law-and-order implications, placing the issue at the centre of political campaigns targeting young voters.

However, for Tamil Nadu’s young voters, drugs are only one among several pressing concerns. Employment opportunities, access to quality education, women’s safety, continue to shape their aspirations for a better society. The emergence of TVK as a new electoral option has also drawn debate among the young voters about the alternative beyond the two major Dravidian fronts.

In this ground report, TNM's Nithesh Kumar speaks to young voters across the state to understand what is influencing their choices this election season, examines how the drug culture narrative is being used in political campaigns and about what available seizure data actually shows.