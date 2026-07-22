Tamil Nadu back with NEET protest again | The News Minute

The protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has taken on a different dimension in Tamil Nadu.

The state has consistently opposed NEET since it was introduced, arguing that the examination disadvantages students from rural, government school, and marginalised backgrounds, marking the issue a major political debate till date.

In this ground report, TNM's Shabbir Ahmed examines why Tamil Nadu's opposition to NEET continues nearly a decade after its introduction, and what the growing agitation means for the students in the state.