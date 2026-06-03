Taking on powerful men in politics: Rini Ann George on Rahul Mamkootathil row

Actor Rini Ann George was the first woman to publicly allege inappropriate behaviour by former Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoothathil. She did not take his name, but three different women filed police complaints against Rahul, alleging serious crimes like rape, forced abortion, physical assault and mental abuse. He was expelled from Congress and is now out on bail.

But Rini continues to be cyberbullied and harassed. Recently, she was catcalled and humiliated by a mob of Congress workers during the swearing-in of Kerala’s new Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

In this interview, Rini speaks to TNM’s Sukanya Shaji about power, political intimidation, and the personal cost of speaking out.