Supreme Court stops illegal ‘bulldozer justice’ actions across the country | Yogi | Modi

On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the Supreme Court froze illegal bulldozer demolitions across the country until October 1, highlighting reports of “glorification, grandstanding, and even justifications” of the destruction of private homes and properties belonging to undertrials and their families. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan noted that authorities had continued these demolitions despite a previous Supreme Court order on September 2, which made it clear that the law did not allow for the destruction of homes and properties of accused individuals awaiting trial or even of convicted persons. The court emphasized that the authorities would not be permitted to override the laws of the land. Reports indicate that the victims of these bulldozer actions have primarily been from minority, Dalit, and marginalized communities. TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed provides further details.