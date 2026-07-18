Sonam Wangchuk: 20 நாள் உண்ணாவிரதம்; அத்துமீறிய காவல்துறை! | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28, demanding a fair investigation into alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Delhi police on July 18, removed Wangchuk from the protest site after asking him to withdraw the fast, citing concerns over his deteriorating health. The move has triggered fresh political debate over the right to protest, the government's response to public dissent, and the demands being raised over transparency and accountability in the examination system.

In this week's episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB examine the developments surrounding Wangchuk's hunger strike, the questions it raises about the NEET controversy, and the wider political and public implications of the protest.