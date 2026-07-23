‘Saw chaos, brute force on children’: Prakash Raj on student protest

As student protests continue to make headlines across the country, actor Prakash Raj shares his experience interacting with protesters, his perspective on the movement and the larger questions it raises about accountability, governance, and public institutions.

In this conversation with The News Minute’s Pooja Prasanna, he reflects on the role of citizens, the response to peaceful protests, and why he believes these issues extend beyond a single incident.

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