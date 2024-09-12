VIDEO

Samsung strike enters 4th day: தீர்த்து வைக்குமா தமிழக அரசு?

Employees at Samsung Electronics' Sriperumbudur plant in Kancheepuram district have continued their work boycott for a fourth consecutive day, demanding better wages, improved working conditions, and formal recognition of their union, which is affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). The protest has significantly disrupted production at the facility, a key contributor to Samsung's revenue in India. CITU representatives are currently engaged in talks with Tamil Nadu government officials and Samsung authorities to mediate a resolution. Previous negotiations between workers and company management ended in a deadlock, further prolonging the standoff. The protest comes at a time when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is visiting the United States, seeking to attract investments to Tamil Nadu. TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed brings this ground report.