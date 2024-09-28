VIDEO

Samsung Exploiting Workers, Violating Indian Laws:CITU State Secretary Gopikumar to TNM | Tamil Nadu

The protest by the Samsung India Workers Union has reached its 20th day, with no resolution in sight despite multiple rounds of talks between the company and the workers. The deadlock has left 1500 employees sitting in an indefinite protest near Samsung’s Sriperumbudur manufacturing plant, pressing the company to accept their key demands. These include recognition of their newly formed union, wage revisions, and changes to their work timings. TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed spoke with CITU State Secretary Gopikumar, on the reasons behind the protests and the factors contributing to the ongoing stalemate in negotiations.