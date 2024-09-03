VIDEO

RSS takes a stand on Caste Census, puts BJP in a spot | Rahul Gandhi | Modi | Mohan Bhagwat

The BJP finds itself in a difficult position as the INDIA alliance continues to push for a caste census, a demand that the party has so far remained silent on. However, the BJP's ideological mentor, the RSS, has openly supported the idea, emphasizing that a caste census should be utilized for welfare purposes rather than political gains. This endorsement, which emerged from a high-level meeting in Palakkad, Kerala, attended by top RSS leaders and representatives of 32 saffron organizations, has intensified the pressure on the BJP to address the issue. In this video, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed explains how persistent efforts by the INDIA alliance and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have elevated the caste census into a topic that can no longer be overlooked.