RSS is uncomfortable with Modi, but wants BJP in power : Dr Ram Puniyani

In a controversial move, the Modi government has lifted a five-decade ban on allowing government employees to openly participate in RSS activities. Opposition parties and civil servants have raised concerns about this decision, criticizing the Modi government for attempting to saffronize government machinery. There is no doubt that the RSS is one of the most powerful and influential organizations in the country, yet it remains shrouded in secrecy. TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Dr Ram Puniyani, head of centre for study of society and secularism on what does the lifting of ban mean and how it will impact the bureaucracy.