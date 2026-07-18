Rs 30,000 a month for homemakers? Why some men are furious

The Supreme Court recently ruled that a homemaker's unpaid labour should be valued at a minimum of Rs 30,000 per month when calculating compensation in certain legal cases. The reaction online was revealing. Some argued that husbands already provide food and housing. Others claimed homemakers should be treated like employees. One commenter even suggested that if homemakers are worth Rs 30,000 a month, men should get multiple wives.

But these responses raise a bigger question: if a homemaker's work can only be replaced by several people, doesn't that prove the work has value?