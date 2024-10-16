VIDEO

Protests mount in Kerala over Kannur ADM Naveen Babu’s death

Protests are intensifying in Kerala over the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, who was found dead at his residence on October 15. His death, allegedly by suicide, happened a day after CPI(M) leader and Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya publicly accused him of corruption, during his farewell meeting ahead of his transfer to Pathanamthitta. Opposition leaders have since questioned Divya’s presence at a function to which she wasn’t invited. #NaveenBabuSuicide #Kerala