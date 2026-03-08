Praveen Pagadala: How a Christian preacher’s death became a political battle

Praveen Pagadala’s death on an Andhra highway in 2025 sparked protests and suspicion. Police declared it a drunk driving accident. But many Telugu Christians think it might have been a hate crime.

But his story is bigger than the circumstances of his death. TNM looked at what he means to Telugu Christians today, the anxieties of the community that erupted after Praveen’s death, and what caused their deep mistrust and anger in the state machinery.

The News Minute’s reporter Jahnavi speaks to Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran about her deep dive into Praveen Pagadala’s life, death and afterlife.