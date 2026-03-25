VIDEO

‘People will accept LDF’s work’: KK Shailaja interview I Kerala Assembly polls 2026

Kannur’s Peravoor constituency is the stage for a face-off between two hefty names- the LDF’s KK Shailaja and the UDF’s veteran Sunny Joseph. Shailaja has been moved from Mattanur, where she had a shining victory last time. Placed in a UDF bastion, the stakes are high this time for her. She speaks to TNM’s Sukanya Shaji about the constituency change, allegations of sidelining within the party, and the LDF’s vision for a third term in the state.