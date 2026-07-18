VIDEO
PCOS to PMOS: The science, stigma, and bigger problem in India
PCOS was never just about ovaries and cyst. But a multi system disorder. And several women who have the disorder do not necessarily have cyst at all.
PCOS has now been renamed PMOS after years of international research, recognising it as a full-body hormonal and metabolic disorder rather than just a condition linked to ovaries or cysts.
The change aims to better reflect symptoms linked to insulin, hormones, metabolism, and reproductive health, while also addressing the stigma associated with the disorder.
But in India, access to affordable healthcare, nutrition, treatment, and awareness continues to remain a major challenge for many women living with the condition.