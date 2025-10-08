VIDEO
Parvathy Thiruvothu on finding balance in a noisy world
In this personal 8-minute conversation, Parvathy Thiruvothu opens up about journaling, mindfulness, and redefining success on her own terms.
She shares why pausing, feeling deeply, and protecting one’s peace are essential in a fast-moving world, especially for someone constantly in the public eye. Parvathy reflects on evolving without external validation, finding her centre amid noise, and the power of feeling everything fully. It’s an honest, grounded take on growth, friendship, and self-awareness from one of India’s most thoughtful voices.