Party funds: AIADMK-வின் package system-ஐ பின்பற்றிய DMK! | CM Vijay | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's question over "party funds" in a recent debate in the Assembly, has brought the topic of alleged misuse of government funds for the benefit of the ruling party into focus, triggering strong objections from the opposition DMK.

The DMK demanded evidence to support the allegations before staging a walkout from the Assembly, while the AIADMK remained largely silent during the debate.

What exactly are party funds? Can those finances influence governance, public contracts, or administrative decisions? And why should these questions matter to ordinary citizens?

In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed examines the politics of party funding, the legal framework backing it, and about why greater transparency is crucial for democratic accountability.