Parandur: Inside the most contested airport project | The News Minute

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has announced that it will not proceed with the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport project and is exploring alternative locations for Chennai’s second airport.

The decision comes after years of sustained opposition from local residents, farmers, and environmental groups who argued that the project would affect fertile agricultural land and a network of water bodies in the region.

In this ground report, TNM’s Nithesh Kumar travels to Parandur, speaks with farmers, residents, activists, and experts to examine why Parandur became one of Tamil Nadu’s most contentious development projects and what it reveals about governance, public consent and the politics of infrastructure.