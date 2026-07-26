VIDEO

Paint, poetry and protest: How Kerala stood with Delhi's student movement

What began as a student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET controversy has inspired demonstrations across the country. In Kerala, students gathered in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to express solidarity, not just through slogans, but through art, music, poetry and public performances. Murals, handwritten messages, photography and songs transformed protest spaces into sites of creative resistance. In this ground report, TNM reports from Maharaja's College in Kochi and Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram to document how Kerala's students are responding to the nationwide movement, why they believe the protests matter, and how art has become a language of dissent.