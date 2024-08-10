VIDEO

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif at the centre of an ill-informed gender debate| LME with Dhanya Rajendran

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif became the target of intense scrutiny and online abuse following her match against Italian boxer Angela Carini at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite winning the fight, Khelif was falsely accused of being a transgender person or "a man pretending to be a woman," with these baseless claims amplified by influential figures. In this episode of "Let Me Explain," TNM's Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran explores the origins of these harmful allegations and dismantles the myths surrounding Khelif, Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting and many other athletes . The episode delves into the flawed science and entrenched biases that fuel such attacks, examines the role of the discredited International Boxing Association (IBA) in spreading misinformation, and discusses the broader issues of gender, race, and fairness in sports. #ImaneKhelif #Olympics #DhanyaRajendran #Explainer #InternationalBoxingAssociation #Boxing #LinYuTing #MariaJoséMartínezPatiño #Gender #Race #Sports #TheNewsMinute #AngelaCarini #2024Olympics #KhelifGold