No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran

POCSO case against BS Yediyurappa: Minor’s family speaks to TNM

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his house in Bengaluru’s Sanjaynagar on February 2. The girl’s mother had filed a complaint at the Sadashivanagar police station against Yeddyurappa on March 14. She alleged that he assaulted her daughter when they had gone to seek his help in getting justice for a previous sexual assault against her daughter. The woman passed away on May 26. In his first interview after the complaint was filed, the 25-year-old son of the deceased woman, spoke to TNM about how his family has suffered over the years. Their first tryst with the law started when a cousin sexually assaulted his sister. The family fell apart, and the mother kept fighting for justice for years. It is in this pursuit that she approached BS Yeddiyurappa.