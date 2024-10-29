No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran

Delimitation, south India and the BJP: Shashi Tharoor in conversation with Dhanya Rajendran

In an interview with The News Minute’s Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor delves into India’s complex delimitation debate and the risks it poses for southern states. Tharoor dismisses the notion that encouraging more births in South India is a solution, as suggested by leaders like Chandrababu Naidu. Instead, he highlights how higher human development in the south has naturally led to lower birth rates, making population growth appeals impractical. Tharoor warns that after the 84th Amendment lapses in 2026, northern states, due to higher population growth, could gain more Lok Sabha seats, potentially reducing southern states' political influence. He proposes adopting a US-style model for the Rajya Sabha, where all states have equal representation, to ensure fairer federal representation. Tharoor argues that without serious structural solutions, simple redistribution of power to northern states risks undermining national unity and alienating the south, emphasising the need for a nuanced and inclusive political approach.