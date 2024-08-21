NL-TNM Townhall: Reporting on climate change, pop culture, new podcasts

To harness the strengths of two independent news outlets, Newslaundry and The News Minute joined hands last year. Ever since, we have been bringing you ground reports, video stories, podcasts, and analysis across the two platforms with twice the zeal.

NL and TNM are strong together, but we grow stronger with you – we hear from our subscribers and evolve. The NL-TNM Townhall is one such effort towards transparency: a session for our joint subscribers to ask us about our work and our views on various issues, and to tell us what they like, or don’t, and give feedback.

The Townhall on July 20 saw subscribers ask a wide range of questions. We discussed upcoming podcasts, reports on climate change, international coverage and ground reports.

It also served as a tool for us to connect with our subscribers and share our views on what we do, how we do it and why we do it.

Watch.