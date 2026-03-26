NDA alliance: AIADMK-வை கட்டுபடுத்துகிறதா BJP? | TNM Tamil | Sellur Raju interview

As the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu drawing closer, political campaigns has begun to intensify across the state. The AIADMK, now functioning as the principal opposition to the ruling DMK, has been working to consolidate its organisational structure, rebuild alliances, after the setbacks of the 2021 Assembly and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In this interview, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to senior AIADMK leader and former minister Sellur K Raju on the political pulse in Madurai, the party’s evolving electoral strategy, alliance expectations, and how the opposition plans to challenge the ruling front in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.