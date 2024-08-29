VIDEO

Mood of the Nation survey: LoP Rahul Gandhi’s popularity rises

For the first time in a decade, India Today’s Mood of the Nation survey showed a dip in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ratings and a drastic rise in Rahul Gandhi’s image after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. The survey also reveals a narrowing gap between Prime Minister Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as the choice for the next Prime Minister. In this video, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed brings you details of the survey and how Rahul’s rise in popularity is also aiding the revival of the Congress party.