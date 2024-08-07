VIDEO

Modi government’s desperate attempt to blame Kerala govt | Wayanad | News Minute Tamil

While the focus remains on search and rescue operations in the landslide-hit Wayanad district, the Union government’s attempts to blame the Kerala government and launch a shadow war have triggered a political row. Following the Wayanad landslides, which have claimed over 200 lives, The News Minute’s Powertrip newsletter reported that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) under the Union government might be approaching individuals to write articles criticizing the Kerala government. The PIB is allegedly providing these individuals with information about illegal quarrying in the state. This development comes shortly after Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav told ANI on August 5 that the state government was responsible for the landslides due to local politicians allowing illegal habitation and mining to continue in the area. In this video, TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed explains how the Union government has been desperately trying to politicise the issue.