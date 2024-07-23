VIDEO

Modi 3.0 budget சொல்லும் அரசியல் செய்தி | Nirmala Sitaraman | Nitish | Naidu

The first Budget of Modi 3.0 is being seen as a desperate attempt to keep NDA allies Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu in good humour. The opposition parties have termed this budget as a ‘Kursi Bachao’ (Save the government) budget after a host of projects were announced for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh states. Putting aside the longstanding demand for Special Category Status (SCS), Andhra Pradesh and Bihar Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar welcomed the allocations made for their states in the Union budget. Both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Naidu and Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish are partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led Union government. Chandrababu Naidu praised the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for “recognizing the needs of the state.” Like Naidu, Nitish also praised the budgetary assistance, brushing aside concerns of special category status. In this video, Shabbir Ahmed tells you about the change in attitude of the BJP towards its allies and the political message carried in the budget.