VIDEO

Maharashtra politics heats up: BJP & Modi face stiff opposition | Uddav | Eknath Shinde

Even as questions mount over the Election Commission’s delay in announcing dates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the ruling alliance—comprising Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s NCP, and the BJP—faces a series of setbacks. Internal rifts, tensions with allies, and pressing local issues are clouding the electoral landscape ahead of this crucial election. Adding fuel to the fire, the recent collapse of the newly inaugurated Shivaji Statue has sparked outrage, with opposition parties taking to the streets to intensify pressure on the government. In this video, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed breaks down the unfolding political drama in Maharashtra and how it is all playing against the BJP-led alliance.