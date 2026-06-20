VIDEO
LME in Hyderabad as SIR stokes fear | Let Me Explain 144 | Pooja Prasanna
89 lakh voter records in Telangana have been flagged for scrutiny ahead of the SIR process. ECI says it's about correcting anomalies. But many voters fear wrongful deletions, exclusion & questions over citizenship.
89 lakh voter records in Telangana have been flagged for scrutiny during the Election Commission's pre-SIR exercise. For officials, these are records that need to be checked. But for many voters, SIR has raised a worrying question: What if a spelling mistake, an old address, or mismatched documents affect their right to vote?
In this episode of Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna and Jahnavi travel through Hyderabad's Old City to understand SIR, why so many records have been flagged, and why ordinary voters are anxious about the process.
Like Pooja's LME? Support the show:
Like our journalism? Become a subscriber:
Producer, camera: Megha Mukundan, Script: Pooja Prasanna, Reporting: Jahnavi, edit: Nikhil Sekhar ET & Dharini Prabharan