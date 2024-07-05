Let me explain

Why a strong, fierce opposition in Parliament matters | Let Me Explain with Pooja Prasanna

After a decade of single-party dominance, India's Parliament is witnessing a resurgence of robust opposition. The reduced numbers for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a significant surge in opposition representation promise a dynamic shift in parliamentary proceedings. And this is not just limited to the aggression we have witnessed on the floor of the house but can positively impact legislation, governance and ultimately democracy. Recent history has seen crucial bills like the Finance Bill 2023 and the Criminal Code Bill passed without any debate, underscoring the importance of a stronger opposition in ensuring thorough deliberation. In this week's Let Me Explain Pooja Prasanna looks at what a stronger opposition can achieve in Parliament, why it's good for democracy and how it can ultimately benefit us, the citizens of India.