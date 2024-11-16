Let me explain

Who owns Shivaji’s legacy? The battle over Maharashtra's icon | LME EP 49

Shivaji’'s legacy continues to dominate Maharashtra’s political and cultural landscape even 400 years after his death. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna explores the multi-faceted interpretations of the Maratha king’s legacy, from his portrayal as a Hindu King by right-wing groups to a secular, to a secular, anti-caste hero by others. Why does his story still hold immense power in Maharashtra's politics today? Join us as we travel across the state to uncover the deep, ongoing political battles over Shivaji’s legacy.