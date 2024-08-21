Let me explain

What the Hema Committee report on Malayalam cinema is about | Dhanya Rajendran | Pooja Prasanna

“Sexual harassment is the worst evil that women face in the film industry,” declares the Justice Hema Committee Report on the working conditions of women in Malayalam cinema. The report — a redacted version of which was released to the public on Monday, August 19 — acknowledges that most women in cinema were reluctant to divulge their traumatic experiences, particularly of sexual harassment, fearing consequences including getting banned from the industry and being subjected to “other harassments.”