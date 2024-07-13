Let me explain

What pushback against right-wing in France, UK & India mean | Let Me Explain with Pooja Prasanna

In recent snap elections in Europe, the right-wing experienced setbacks: in France, left parties surged ahead, pushing the far right to third place, while in the UK, the Conservatives suffered their worst-ever defeat. However, a closer look at the results reveals a more complex picture. While resistance to the right-wing is evident, it raises questions about whether this signifies a true decline of their parties or ideologies, or if other factors are at play. This week on Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna examines what these election results in France and the UK mean for right-wing politics and compares them with the recent Indian parliamentary elections.