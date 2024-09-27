Let me explain

Tirupati laddu row: How politics is shaping the conflict

The controversy around the Tirupati laddu is refusing to die down. Days after Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the ghee used to make the srivari laddu was adulterated with animal fat, the communal politics around it has been escalating, with wild allegations running thick and fast. But the real question is: was adulterated ghee actually used in the Srivari laddu? Should devotees be worried that their faith is being defiled? Why are so many politicians claiming that crores of devotees have consumed laddus with animal fat? What’s this lab report everyone is waving around to "prove" that animal fat was used? And what’s the politics behind it all? In this week’s Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna answers all these questions.