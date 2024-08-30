Let me explain

The Truth Behind 'Love Jihad': Exposing Myths and Realities | Let Me Explain with Pooja Prasanna

The 'love jihad' narrative is a tool used by right-wing groups to create societal division, with little legal evidence supporting the claim that Muslim men are systematically converting women from other religions through marriage. This concept has been politically exploited, resulting in anti-'love jihad' laws in several BJP-ruled states. Hindutva groups frequently allege a high incidence of such interfaith marriages, portraying them as a deliberate religious conspiracy. However, this narrative is not supported by data, which shows that interfaith marriages are uncommon in India. From the role of media and police in fueling these myths to the political implications of anti-'love jihad' laws, Pooja Prasanna brings you the real story behind the headlines.