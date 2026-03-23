The problem with BJP’s ‘no Hindu MLA in Guruvayur’ politics | Let Me Explain 124 | Pooja Prasanna

“A Hindu MLA — neither the Left nor the Right has fielded one.

Guruvayur is an international pilgrim centre — yet why isn’t there a Hindu MLA?

When a candidate asks, “Why is there no Hindu MLA in Guruvayur?”, it may sound like a simple political question.

Kerala BJP vice president and Guruvayur candidate B Gopalakrishnan went a step further and said more problematic things.

"I have been summoned by Guruvayur Appan to release his land from this half-century-long imprisonment under temple looters and opposers.

You all should stand with me, Namaskaram."

Under India’s election rules, all these statements cross a clear line.

And so they are potential violations of the model code of conduct or MCC

Let me explain.

An MLA represents everyone in a constituency, not just one faith.

Take Ajmer in Rajasthan.

This place, which has India’s most revered dargah, has two assembly constituencies, Ajmer North and Ajmer South.

Both these seats have been held by Hindu MLAs of the BJP since 2003. Would Mr Gopalakrishnan object to that I wonder?

Velankanni in Tamil Nadu lies in the Nagapattinam constituency.

This place, home to the Velankanni church, has had both Muslim and Hindu MLAs over the years. Would Mr Gopalakrishnan object to that?

Now before I go back to Guruvayur and explain the violations in MCC clearly, I want to remind you that elections are the time when most mainstream media makes a LOT of money through political ads.

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Now come back to Guruvayur.

Yes, it is home to the famous Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple.

Yes, it has a high Muslim population, roughly 49 to 50 percent according to the 2011 Census.

The Guruvayur seat has been held by the CPI(M) in the last four elections. Before that, the Indian Union Muslim League and the Congress have won here. Since 1967, Muslim MLAs have represented this seat.

So Mr Gopalakrishnan may argue that he is merely stating facts.

But it is his intent that is questionable.

Because like I said, elections in India are not about correcting religious representation seat by seat.

They are about citizens choosing representatives for governance.

Parties field candidates who are likely to win or get more votes from the dominant community in a region. And the BJP is no exception.

Now to the Model Code of Conduct.

It is a set of rules that candidates and parties have to follow from the day elections are announced.

Now this clearly says:

Candidates cannot appeal to caste or communal identity to seek votes.

By framing representation as a religious absence “no Hindu MLA”, Gopalakrishnan is shifting the focus from governance, development, or policy. And making religious identity a political qualification.

That is exactly what the code prohibits.

Second, the speech goes further.

By invoking “Guruvayoorkappan has called me” and speaking from the temple premises, the candidate is using a place of worship and religious sentiment for election propaganda.

The Code explicitly bans this too.

Third, phrases like “temple thieves” and “anti-temple people” are not policy criticism. They paint political opponents as enemies of a religion, which can create division between communities.

Again, the Code bars statements that can aggravate tensions or promote hatred.

Complaints have been filed against the BJP candidate with the police and the Election Commission. We needn’t wait with bated breath considering no action was taken when his bosses made communal statements in 2024.

But still in democracy, one should never stop asking.

Producer: Bhuvan Malik,

Script: Dhanya Rajendran,

Camera: Ajay R

Editor: Nikhil Sekhar ET