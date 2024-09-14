Let me explain

Stalin vs Modi: Union govt denying funds to best-performing states?

In this week's episode of Let Me Explain, TNM's Pooja Prasanna breaks down the controversy surrounding the Modi government’s alleged denial of education funds to five opposition-ruled states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Delhi. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has claimed that the Union government is withholding crucial funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, despite these states leading in educational performance. How is this linked to their refusal to adopt the National Education Policy (NEP)? Tune in to understand the political and educational stakes in this ongoing clash.