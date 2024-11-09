Let me explain

Redirecting investments: Modi govt’s Gujarat playbook | LME EP 48

Gujarat has secured some of India’s largest investment projects recently such as Micron's semiconductor plant, and the Tata-Airbus manufacturing facility. But what raises eyebrows is that these projects were initially lined up for other states, but ended up in Gujarat at the last minute. States like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka & Maharashtra allege that their bids are sidelined. Is this mere economics, or is there Modi govt’s favoritism at play? Pooja Prasanna takes a look at this week’s Let Me Explain.