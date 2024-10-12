Let me explain

Pawan Kalyan’s Politics | LME EP 44

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has been in news after the Tirupati laddu controversy. He’s emerged as an outspoken 'Sanatani Hindu,' claiming that Sanatana Dharma has been under attack for decades and pledging to defend it. Many see this new avatar of Pawan Kalyan as a sharp contrast to the figure who founded the Jana Sena Party ten years ago. But is it really a contrast? As one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars, Pawan Kalyan's political journey, while gaining popularity, has taken some surprising turns. He dallied with left politics but also kept allying with the BJP. He spoke of radical left icons but still spoke of Sanatana Dharma. With a cult-like figure on top, Jana Sena has been easily swayed from one end to the other. In this week’s Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna takes a look at his politics, his transformation and the questions it raises about what it means for his millions of fans and its broader effect on national politics.