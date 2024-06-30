Let me explain

NTV, TV9 Telugu and Sakshi blocked in Andhra? TV war with Chandrababu Naidu | Pooja Prasanna

It's been less than a month since the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government took office, and already, there are complaints about news channels being taken off the air. Four news channels—NTV, TV9 Telugu, 10TV, and Sakshi—have accused the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP government of censoring them. The government has denied these allegations, and the issue is currently being addressed in court. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna explores how media clampdowns occur in both Telugu states and what the law says about taking channels off the air.