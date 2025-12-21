MGNREGA vs VB G RAM G: What Changes for States and Workers | Let Me Explain 106 | Pooja Prasanna

MGNREGA allowed rural workers to ask the government for work and be paid if work was not provided.

That basic promise shaped how the programme worked on the ground.

Now, the Union government plans to replace MGNREGA with a new law called VB G RAM G, 2025.

The new framework changes how jobs are approved, funded, and delivered. In this special episode of Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna walks through what is changing and what it could mean for workers and states.

Produced by Bhuvan Malik, Script by Pooja Prasanna, Edited by Dharini Prabaharan