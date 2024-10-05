Let me explain

Hyderabad's HYDRAA mess: Chaos, fear and uncertainty over demolition drive

HYDRAA – the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency is set up by Telangana’s CM Revath Reddy. But it has been on a demolition drive targeting hundreds of buildings in Hyderabad, leaving thousands homeless. While it was praised at first, acquisitions of its arbitrary actions and political motivations are raised by many.In this week’s Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna breaks down this controversy and puts together a comprehensive picture of the massive demolition drive.