Let me explain

How the Wayanad landslide happened| Let Me Explain with Dhanya Rajendran

At least 200 people have been killed and 200 are still feared trapped in the devastating triple landslides that hit Wayanad in Kerala on July 30. The landslides, triggered by torrential rains, struck the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions of Meppadi in Wayanad between 1.30 am and 3 am, sweeping away large swathes of lands and destroying the villages and tea estates dotting the region. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Dhanya Rajendran looks at why and how the landslide happened and what exacerbated the impact.