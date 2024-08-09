Let me explain

Gadgil report on Western Ghats and why it faced protests| LME with Dhanya Rajendran

In 2010, the Ministry of Environment in 2010 formed The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) popularly known as the Gadgil Committee to study the impact of population pressure, climate change and development activities on the Western Ghats. Though the Gadgil panel submitted its report, it was never implemented. All the six states through which the Western Ghats run, opposed the report following which the government told another panel led by former ISRO chief K Kasturiangan to look into the issue. In this week’s ‘Let Me Explain’ show, TNM’s Dhanya Rajendran looks at what these two reports recommended for Kerala and other states and why despite tragedies like the landslides in Wayanad recently, the reports continue to be in limbo.