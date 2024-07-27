Let me explain

From shadows to spotlight: The Modi era's mainstreaming of RSS | Let Me Explain | Pooja Prasanna

In a controversial move, the Modi government has lifted a 58-year-old ban, allowing government employees to openly participate in RSS activities. Critics argue that this decision could lead to the politicization of India’s institutions, but what’s the real story behind this change? Join Pooja Prasanna as she delves into the history and influence of the RSS, an organization shrouded in secrecy yet wielding immense power. From its founding in 1925 to its extensive network of affiliates, discover how the RSS has shaped Indian society and continues to influence politics today.