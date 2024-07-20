Let me explain

Ambani wedding extravaganza: The example India can’t afford

The Ambani wedding has captured headlines, but it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to India's obsession with extravagant weddings. In this episode of Let Me Explain, we dive into the billion-dollar wedding industry and the societal pressures that support it by driving individuals and families alike into debt. We'll pull back the curtain on this ₹10 lakh crore industry, explore the financial strain on middle-class and poor families, often leading to debt traps, and understand the role of dowry in wedding expenses. Join Pooja Prasanna as she examines the influence of high-profile weddings like the Ambanis on societal expectations and how various legislative efforts to limit wedding expenditures have fared over the years. From data on wedding loans to heart-wrenching stories of families driven to desperation, this episode sheds light on a crucial issue often overshadowed by the glitz and glamour of Indian weddings.