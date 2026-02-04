Labour room videos leaked online: Hospitals’ CCTV sold on Telegram

CCTV cameras inside hospitals are meant to keep patients safe. Instead, across India, they are capturing some of the most private moments of women, labour-room procedures, breast exams, X-rays, injections, and even childbirth and these videos are being leaked and sold online.

In this investigation, Shivani Kava of The News Minute uncovers the underground market where stolen hospital CCTV footage is traded through Instagram, YouTube and Telegram channels. TNM followed the trail, bought access to these groups, and found thousands of clips, from labour rooms to small clinics, being circulated without patients’ knowledge or consent.