Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder case: Doctors demand Justice and Safety | West Bengal

As anger continues to mount over the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital, protestors across the country have taken to the streets seeking justice. Protestors have been demanding a quick and transparent investigation, along with better security measures in hospitals, especially those run by the government. TNM’s Senior News Editor, Shabbir Ahmed, speaks to Dr. Shanthi, Secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality, about how safe our hospitals are.